MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 2016 Lamborghini Huracan stolen from the corner of Cooper and Young early Sunday night.

The owner of the car said he stopped to pick up some takeout food, and when he returned to his vehicle thirty minutes later, the Lamborghini was gone.

Investigators said surveillance video showed a white car parked next to the Lamborghini, and a short time later, both vehicles left north on South Cooper Avenue.

The owner of the Lamborghini is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can help locate his stolen vehicle. The car is valued at around $250,000.

WREG talked to the owner of the Lamborghini, who owns a local construction company, and will have an update on this story.

If you have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.