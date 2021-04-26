25-year-old inmate dies in east Mississippi prison

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — An autopsy will be done on a 25-year-old Mississippi inmate who died in a privately run prison.

Brandon Mitchell was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility. That’s according to a news release from the private prison company Management & Training Corporation.

Medical workers administered CPR but could not revive him. Paramedics later pronounced Mitchell dead. Mitchell was serving a 10-year sentence for conviction of delivery of a controlled substance and attempted robbery in Harrison County. He was sentenced in December 2013.

The Department of Corrections says at least 24 Mississippi inmates have died this year.

