MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After narrowing his choices to only five schools, Memphian and 4-star prospect Curtis Givens III picked the LSU Tigers over his hometown Memphis Tigers, Georgia Tech, Indiana, and Texas.

Givens said he went back and forth between picking LSU or Memphis the last few days. He said ultimately, the LSU Tigers felt like a great fit and he’s happy to put the recruitment process behind him.

” It was very tough, I’m not going to lie. There were a lot of thoughts going through my head. I was like should I stay home and play ball and make the city proud or should I go to LSU. I feel like I made the right decision,” said Givens.