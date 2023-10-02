SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fall is around the corner, and everyone around ArkLaTex has plenty of options for seasonal events and activities. Whether you’re looking for a pumpkin patch, corn maze, haunted house, or a ghost tour near you, here are some of the best-known seasonal fun and frights in the ArkLaTex for all ages!

Check back for the latest information. These events are confirmed, but as more cities and event venues release their plans for 2023, we will add them to the list below.

Ghost Tours

Famous haunted locations around the ArkLaTex offer ghost tours, where you can learn local history and possibly spot something spooky.

Shreveport, LA Oakland Cemetery at Dusk

1100 Milam St., Shreveport, LA 71101

Oct 27, 29 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Admission $20

Washington, AR Washington After Dark

Washington State Park

Oct 21, 28 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

$15 admission

Registration required. Call (870) 983-3684 to register.



Jefferson, TX Historic Jefferson Ghost Walk

123 W. Austin St. Jefferson, TX 75657

Meet in front of the Kahn Hotel

Fridays & Saturdays 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Adults $20, Children 6 – 11, $10 Children under 5 Free

Can purchase tickets online or at 7:30 before the tour in person.

Haunted Houses

Monsters and more wait to meet you in the dark; these are not for the faint of heart.

Bossier City, LA Necro Manor Haunted House: Funhouse of Fear

505 Boardwalk Blvd., Bossier City LA 71111 beneath the Texas St. Bridge

Sept 29 – Oct 31

Fridays 7:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Saturdays 6:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Sundays 6:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Halloween 6:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Adults $15.00, Children 12 and under $10, first responder and military discounts available when purchased at the booth

Haughton, LA The Devil’s Knot: Blood Bath “Kill, Kill, Kill”

2663 Mayflower Rd. Haughton, LA 71037

Oct 13-Oct 28

Fridays & Saturdays 7:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

No Scare Night Sundays 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

$30 admission $65 fast pass

No scare night: Adults $20 Children 10 and under $10

Waiver required to enter. 16 and under must be with an adult.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Cash needed for merchandise and food trucks.

Monroe, LA Evil Visions Haunted House

Closed for the 2023 season, reopening in 2024 in a new location.

Natchitoches, LA Dark Woods Haunted Attraction

4343 University Parkway, Natchitoches, LA 71457

Oct 1-Oct 31

Fridays & Saturdays 7:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Halloween 7:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

$35 general admission, $45 fast pass

One year and younger are not permitted. Older children are at the discretion of the parents.

Ruston, LA Screaming Woods

285 Jed Rd. Ruston, LA 71270

Drought and heat caused significant damage to the trees on the trail, will be closed for 2023 season.

El Dorado, AR El Dorado Haunt: Deadtime Stories

2974-2984 Haynesville Highway El Dorado, AR 71730

at the ballfields in Parkers Chapel off Highway 15 if the weather permits.

Oct 13-15, 20-22. 27-29, 31 7:00 p.m. – no closing time listed

$15 general admission

Marshall, TX Trail of Terror: Haunted Hall

2501 E. End Blvd. S. Marshall, TX 75672

Marshall Convention Center

Closed for 2023 season.

Talco, TX The Asylum Haunted House

205 N Broad St, Talco, TX 75487

Oct 6-28, 31

Fridays & Saturdays 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Halloween 7:30 – 11:30 p.m.

$20 general admission $30 general admission with fast pass

Corn Mazes, Pumpkin Patches, & Fall Fun

With pumpkins, hayrides, corn mazes, barnyard animals and more, these places are great places for family fun. Many have special activities for children, take reservations for groups or classes, and nighttime spooky events. Offerings and events vary, so be sure to check the websites of the location you plan to visit!

Shreveport, LA DixieMaze Farms

9596 Sentell Rd, Shreveport, LA 71107

Sept 23 – Oct 31

Wednesdays & Thursdays 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Fridays & Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Sundays 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

$14.71 farm adventure pass

$26.88 farm season pass

$28.41 Fright Nights

$42.28 Fright Nights speed pass

$41.36 Fright Nights season pass

$55.15 Fright Nights season pass with speed pass

Shreveport, LA Pumpkin Shine On-Line

Betty Virginia Park

3901 Fairfield Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106

Oct 17

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

iShuttle provided at Sears’s 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

(Mall St. Vincent)

Admission is free

*Rain date is Oct 18

Shreveport, LA JLSB Pumpkin Patch at Provenance

1968 Bridgewater Ave. Shreveport, LA 71106

Sept 26 – Oct 27

Tuesdays – Thursdays 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Fridays 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

$1 to $35 depending on size and variety of pumpkin. All ages are welcome to walk around the patch. Various activities on Saturdays and Sundays.

Shreveport, LA Shreveport Aquarium Pirate Adventure

601 Clyde Fant Pkwy. Shreveport, LA 71101

Oct 1 – Oct 31

Meet Captain Bones

Mondays – Fridays 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Meet a mermaid

Sundays 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Add Mutiny Pirate Passport package to general admission for $3

Shreveport, LA St. Luke’s Pumpkin Patch

6012 Youree Dr in Shreveport, LA 71105

Oct 1 – Oct 31

Mondays – Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sundays 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

No pets or professional photography allowed.

Contact St. Luke’s for field trip info for teachers and daycares.

Bossier City, LA SBC Zombie Walk

600 block of Barksdale Blvd. Bossier City, LA

Oct 14 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Costume contest, door prizes, live music, dance competition, games, vendors, and food trucks.

Bossier City, LA Hoodoos

630 Barksdale Blvd. Bossier City, LA 71111

East Bank Theatre

Oct 13 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Many, LA Fall Fest on Main

Main St. and Common Square, Many, LA 71449

Oct 28 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Minden, LA Witches’ Ride & Block Party

1001 Gleason St., Minden, LA 71055

Oct 19 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Whimsical bike ride down Main St. benefitting the community and local charities.

Minden, LA Minden FUMC Pumpkin Patch

1001 Recreation Dr. Minden, LA 71055

Oct 8 – Oct 31

Mondays – Saturdays 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Fouke, AR Dancing Ranch Farm

490 Miller County Rd. 218 Fouke, AR 71837

Oct 1 – Oct 31

Fridays & Saturdays

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, haunted house and hayrides.

Admission for 3 years and up $15. Age 2 and younger free.

Texarkana, TX Fall Festival & Spooky Trail

600 Martin Lake Rd., Marshall, TX 75672

Piney Park

Sept 29 – Oct 28 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Booths will pass out candy and set up games, and there will be a haunted house.

De Berry, TX Panola Orchard Pumpkin Patch

1413 FM 1186, De Berry, TX 75639

Sept 9-Oct 31

Thursdays – Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Pumpkins between 0-19 lbs are 75 cents per lb.

Pumpkins 20+ lbs are 50 per lb.

City Trick or Treat Times

Louisiana

This information will be updated as cities release it.

Arcadia

Blanchard City-wide – Oct 31, No set hours

Bossier No city-wide event: Nextdoor’s Treat Map

Greenwood

Homer

Logansport

Many

Minden

Shreveport

Vivian

Zwolle

Arkansas

This information will be updated as cities release it.

De Queen

Hope

Prescott

Texarkana No city-wide event: Nextdoor’s Treat Map

Texas

This information will be updated as cities release it.

Carthage

Daingerfield

Linden

Mt. Pleasant No city-wide event: Nextdoor’s Treat Map

New Boston

Texarkana

Oklahoma

This information will be updated as cities release it.

Broken Bow

Idabel City-wide – Oct 31, No set hours

Neighborhood Trick-or-Treat Maps

Nextdoor’s Treat Map is an interactive local guide for neighbors to share if they will be handing out treats, decorating or both.

