MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a year of high violence in Memphis, with hundreds of homicides, thousands of robberies and smash-and-grab thefts, affecting children, families and businesses.

“We are Memphis and our future depends on what we do right now,” new Mayor Paul Young said as he was sworn in Monday.

2023 ended with a drastic jump in homicides and murders, plus hundreds of carjackings and robberies. Here are the preliminary numbers from MPD — full end-of-year numbers will be available Tuesday at the earliest.

397 Homicides (vs. 301 in 2022)

341 Murders (vs. 248 in 2022)

362 Carjackings

294 robberies of a business

1957 robbery of a person

“This year we have averaged a homicide a day,” Police Chief C.J. Davis said. “We see more guns on our street now than we ever seen in the history of MPD.”