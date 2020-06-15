2021 Oscars postponed due to pandemic

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — No state in the country has been immune from COVID-19 deaths. The World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

In the span of fewer than 90 days, Arkansans across the state have died from the new coronavirus: Young, old, Black, white, Asian, Latino, Marshallese. "This is an equal opportunity virus," said Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith.