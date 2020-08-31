2020 Miss USA, Miss Teen USA competitions to take place at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Miss Universe Organization announced the 2020 Miss USA and 2020 Miss Teen USA competitions will be held at Graceland.

“The Miss Universe Organization and the team at Graceland have created an innovative event that prioritizes the health and safety of the contestants, audience, and crew who will join us in Graceland,” said Paula M. Shugart, president of The Miss Universe Organization. “We look forward to crowning a new Miss USA and Miss Teen USA in the historic city of Memphis. While this year’s competitions will look a little different as we adhere to crucial safety guidelines, we are excited to bring the thrill and excitement of the iconic MISS USA and MISS TEEN USA competitions to homes across America.”

Miss Teen USA will be held Saturday, November 7, while Miss USA will be held Monday, November 9.

For ticket information, click here.