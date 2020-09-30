2020 Mid-South Fair canceled due to pandemic

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The 2020 Mid-South Fair has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“After much discussion, we are saddened to announce the cancelation of the 2020 Mid-South Fair. organizers said in a news release Wednesday. “The safety of our guests and employees is and always will be our top priority. The Mid-South Fair has a long-standing tradition of being family-friendly and community-oriented. Our decision is based on our commitment to both of those aspects.”

Held annually at Landers Center in Southaven, the event was originally scheduled for the end of September but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. It was then rescheduled for October 23 – November 1.

According to the fair’s website, the event will be held September 23 – October 3, 2021.