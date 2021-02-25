$200M broadband push ahead, Tennessee mulls new coverage map

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s economic development agency says it is exploring whether the state should draw its own map of broadband coverage. The move comes as Gov. Bill Lee pushes for another $200 million to expand access.
Several other states also want more precision, since Federal Communications Commission maps overstate high-speed internet access in some communities. Those FCC maps are scheduled for an overhaul, with $98 million in federal spending set aside in December to improve the agency’s data.
The idea of drawing a better state map meanwhile surfaced in a report last month by the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations.