$20,000 reward for information in six-year-old murder in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a six-year-old Memphis murder case.

Memphis police have released a pictures of one of the suspects, and the vehicle he was in the night of the shooting just off Beale Street.

Investigators said on Sunday, May 24, 2015, Army Sergeant Calvin Wilhite Jr. and his fiancé were leaving Beale Street, walking down South Fourth Street just past the FedEx Forum, when he became involved in an argument with two males who pulled up next to them in a vehicle.

They said the couple attempted to avoid the confrontation and crossed the street. The driver of the vehicle, though, coaxed Wilhite back into the street, and the passenger of the vehicle opened fire on him.

The vehicle fled the scene southbound on South Fourth St. across Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a male, 22-25 years of age, light complexion, hazel eyes, with a high fade with curls on top.

The passenger was described as a male, with medium to dark complexion, with a chubby face, 22-25 years of age, and a fade hairstyle.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a greenish/gray color Chrysler Sebring, 4-door sedan.

If you have any information that can help police call Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.