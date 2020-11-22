2 women injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two women were injured in an overnight shooting in Frayser.
Officers responded to the scene on Juliet Avenue near Dawn Drive. Memphis Police say shots were fired from outside into the residence.
Police say both women were taken to the hospital by private vehicle. One woman was in critical condition while the other was in non-critical condition.
Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
