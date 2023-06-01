KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two tractor-trailers were involved in a crash that happened on the interchange in Jefferson County on Thursday.

According to TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi, there was a crash on I-81 North involving two tractor-trailers in Jefferson County. One of the tractor-trailers was hauling bread and appeared to have fallen off of I-40 overpass before landing on I-81.

The TDOT Smartway Map shows the damaged tractor trailer under the bridge.

Northbound lanes on I-81 are currently closed as crews assist with the cleanup and traffic control. Nagi said the crews are pushing the overturned tractor-trailer into the median.

He also posted on Twitter around 5:26 p.m. stating that one lane is open on I-81. All lanes were reported to be back open around 5:44 p.m.

It is unknown of any injuries and what the materials the other tractor-trailer was carrying.