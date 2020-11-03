2 Suspects arrested in Southaven Halloween shooting

SOUTHAVEN Miss. — Southaven Police have still not released the names of two people killed during a Halloween party, but two suspects have been charged, and one of them was wounded during the shooting.

The suspects and victims knew each other, but no clear motive has been given. A man and woman died and a third person was wounded when shots rang out at a party on Vaught Circle in Southaven, reportedly after an argument between party goers.



After interviewing numerous witnesses investigators named Jeffrey Walker and Otis Marshall, Jr., a suspects in the double murder. Marshall was wounded Saturday night and transported to Regional One in Memphis.



Sunday Morning U.S. Marshals arrested Walker at an apartment in Hickory Hill, but Southaven Police said the investigation is “ongoing.” In fact Monday police were back in the neighborhood off stateline road, reviewing home security camera video.



It is unknown exactly what the video shows, but WREG-TV was told at least one bullet pierced the wall of a house two doors down from the shooting scene, narrowly missing a youngster inside.

While it is still not clear what started the argument, people who live on Vaught Circle were shocked at how quickly a night devoted to fun, turned into tragedy.

Marshall and Walker are both awaiting extradition.