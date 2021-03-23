2 spring breakers drugged, raped, robbed woman found dead at Florida hotel, police say

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a woman was found dead at a Florida hotel on Thursday after she was allegedly drugged and raped by two visitors who later stole her credit cards to spend money on their trip.

The Miami Herald reports the 24-year-old Pennsylvania woman was found “semi nude” and dead Thursday in her hotel room in Miami Beach after visitors from across the country flocked to the area over spring break.

Two men, Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, of Greensboro, North Carolina, were reportedly seen on surveillance video entering the room with the woman. They left less than an hour later, according to police.

“The defendant was holding her from behind, holding her by the neck so she could stand,” Miami Beach Detective Luis Alsina told a judge at a hearing.

Police said they found Collier on Ocean Drive wearing the same pants he was wearing in the video.

According to the report, Collier told police he met the woman at a local restaurant and “went along with [Taylor] as they planned to have sex with the victim.”

He said Taylor gave the woman a “green pill” believed to be Percocet, and that they both had sex with the woman. Collier claims Taylor forced himself on the woman when she appeared to be unconscious, police said.

“The fact that the victim was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics, she could not have consented to sex with the defendants,” police said in the report.

Police said the men stole the woman’s cash, credit cards and phone, and left her in the room “without any concern for her welfare or safety.”

The men allegedly spent her money at various locations throughout Miami, including South Beach Liquors, where Taylor was captured on surveillance video.

The woman’s phone and green pills were in Taylor’s possession when police arrested him, the Herald reported.

According to the newspaper, Collier and Taylor are facing charges of burglary with battery, sexual battery, petty theft and credit card fraud. They could also face murder or manslaughter charges if tests show the woman died of an overdose from the pill they supplied.