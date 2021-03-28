2 people injured in Whitehaven fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are recovering in the hospital after an early morning house fire in Whitehaven on Sunday.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3600 block of Acacia Street in Whitehaven. When they arrived, firefighters reported heavy fire visible from the two-story, wood-frame residential structure.

MFD said the fire was brought under control at 5:17 a.m. A man and a woman were transported to Regional One Burn Unit with smoke inhalation.

There were no firefighter injuries.

MFD said it has been determined that the residence did not have a working smoke alarm. The structure sustained smoke, fire and water damage. The total damage is estimated at

$80,000 worth of structure damage and $50,000 worth of damage to contents in the home.

MFD said the origin and cause of the fire was determined to be a wall receptacle that malfunctioned in the carport.