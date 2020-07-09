Two people charged in Ripley murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been charged in connection with a murder in Ripley, Tennessee, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says.

Ronnie Cates and Wendy Blake were arrested for the death of Jo Ann Fincher, who was discovered Wednesday dead in a home on Parker Bower Road.

The TBI says Cates and Blake were quickly developed as suspects in Fincher’s death. Cates and Blake were taken into custody at a home on Dry Hill Road.

Cates has been charged with first degree murder, theft of over $1,000, tampering with evidence and possession of a prohibited weapon. Blake has been charged with criminal responsibility of felony murder, criminal responsibility of theft and accessory after the fact.

Both have been booked into Lauderdale County Jail. Cates’ bond is $750,000, and Blake’s bond is $400,000.