2 officers shot in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — At least two police officers were shot in Louisville, Kentucky, MetroSafe confirmed to NewsNation.

Both were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

It’s not clear if it happened during the protests and no other details were immediately released.

The Louisville Metro Police Department livestreamed part of their police response on Facebook.

“Officer down” and “shots fired” can be heard in the video.

Warning: the video below may be graphic for some viewers.

The FBI Louisville SWAT team has responded to an LMPD officer being shot and will continue to assist in the investigation. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 24, 2020

Protests are currently going on in Louisville after all three police officers were cleared of charges in the death of Breonna Taylor. A curfew of 9 p.m. EST is being enforced.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.