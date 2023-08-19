NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Tennesseans have been found safe after they were reported missing a week ago in Alaska, troopers announced on Friday.

Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, of Nashville were last seen on a hiking trail at Chena Hot Springs Resort on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Bare and Hovsepian checked into an Airbnb on Aug. 9 and were scheduled to check out two days later on Aug. 11, but never did. According to Fairbanks police, the Tennessee residents left their personal belongings at the Airbnb and never made their return flight home.

The two were officially reported missing on Aug.12 and troopers launched a search and rescue operation in the area. Authorities used helicopters, small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS), ATVs, K-9 teams and other search and rescue teams to locate Bare and Hovsepian.

On Friday, Aug. 18, Alaska Wildlife Troopers announced that Bare and Hovsepian were found safe a short distance away from the Chena Hot Springs Resorts.

Troopers reported that two hikers found Bare on a trail that was approximately 200 yards from the resort. Officials reported that Bare was uninjured and told troopers that he left Hovsepian to get help.

According to troopers, Bare was able to guide officials to the general area where Hovsepian was located approximately three miles away from the resort. Hovsepian was found after a rescue team called out for her.

Bare and Hovespian returned to the resort at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Friday, Aug.18. The pair were reportedly evaluated by EMS personnel.

The Alaska Wildlife Troopers thanked volunteer search teams and the Chena Hot Springs Resort for their assistance with the rescue operation.

No other details were immediately released.