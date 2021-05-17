2 Mississippi students honored by White House

Dusk settles over the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

JACKSON, Miss. — The White House is recognizing two Mississippi high school seniors for their academic achievements.

Matthew Landon Yin from Madison Central High School and Emmanuelle Rachel Teng from Oxford High School are U.S. presidential scholars.

The program recognizes 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields. One young man and one young woman are selected from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. families living abroad. A

n additional 15 at-large students are chosen, along with 20 scholars in the arts and 20 in career and technical education.