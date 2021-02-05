Two killed in Blytheville house fire

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Two people are dead after a house fire in Blytheville, Arkansas.

Blytheville officials say the fire department responded to a residence in the 700 block of South Lilly Street at around 3 a.m. Thursday. Crews found a two-story building heavily engulfed in flames.

The crews were able to get inside and search the building. They found two victims inside.

Blytheville officials say the victims have been identified as 37-year-old Travis Armstrong and 49-year-old Sandra Hopkins.

The victims’ bodies have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine their cause of death.

The Blytheville Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire while the Blytheville Police Department is conducting a death investigation.