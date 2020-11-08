2 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Hickory Hill.

Police responded to the crash in the area of Winchester Road & Kirby Parkway at around 2:56 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say the two victims were transported from the scene in critical condition. Police have not said what may have led up to this crash.

At 2:56 am, officers responded to an accident at Winchester & Kirby Parkway.

Three vehicles were involved. Two people were transported critical from the scene. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 8, 2020