MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Hickory Hill.
Police responded to the crash in the area of Winchester Road & Kirby Parkway at around 2:56 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police say the two victims were transported from the scene in critical condition. Police have not said what may have led up to this crash.
- One critically injured in Whitehaven shooting
- ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dies at 80
- 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Hickory Hill
- One person injured in overnight multi-car crash on I-240
- One killed in South Memphis shooting