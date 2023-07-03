MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released the ages and genders of the victims injured in an East Memphis shooting Sunday.

According to reports, at around 6 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 Block of Flamingo Road. A 1-year-old girl and an 11-month-old girl were transported to Lebonheur in critical condition.

Both are in non-critical condition at this time, police said.

A 19-year-old female was taken to Regional One Health in non-critical.

Preliminary information stated that four victims were shot, but it was only three, MPD said. The four that were taken into custody have been charged by Arkansas’ agency.

MPD says this remains an ongoing investigation.