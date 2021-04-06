2 homes burned, others evacuated in East Tennessee as wildfire grows

A wildfire in Wears Valley is seen along Little Cove Road in a photo taken by Amie Landry

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two homes and about 75 acres have burned in Wears Valley as crews work to extinguish a brush fire that began along Little Cove Road this afternoon.

Homes have been evacuated along Alf Ownby Road, Wears Mountain Lane, Autumn View Way and others in that area, according to Sevier County dispatch. Some homes in the Dogwood Farms subdivision are also evacuated, according to Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan.

Witnesses describe the fire as being “several acres.”

The Tennessee Division of Forestry wildfire website reports a 20-acre fire that is 40% contained as of 5:45 p.m.

Crews from Seymour, Catons Chapel and other departments from across Sevier County are assisting. McClanahan says his crews from Blount County are assisting as well.

The fire is near the same area that burned in the 2016 wildfires.

No word yet on what might have caused the fire.















Photos courtesy of Amie Landry

This story will be updated.