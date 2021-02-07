2 dead, 1 injured in violent Sunday across Memphis, Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Both Memphis Police and Shelby County deputies are investigating multiple shootings across the county that have left two dead and one injured.

Authorities say the shooters are still on the run.

Super Bowl Sunday is usually a time where families come together to watch the big game. But for several families across Shelby County, this Super Bowl Sunday will be one they won’t forget.

Unfortunately, it’ll be for all the wrong reasons.

“I’m spending my Super Bowl preparing for the game and eating some hot wings and pizza,” Lawrence Oliver, who lives near Southwest Memphis, said.

Around two o’clock, people like Lawrence Oliver are getting ready to watch the big game safely in their home.

Unfortunately, not everyone will have that opportunity.

Just down the road at the intersection of Old Hornlake Road and Dixie Drive, a community is trying to figure out why one of their own was found dead in the middle of the street.

Memphis Police say someone had been shot to death and a suspect was nowhere in sight.

Neighbors didn’t want to talk but say they were shocked to see violence such as this hit their community.

“Be careful what you do and where you are.”

Shots continued to fire throughout the city.

MPD says just an hour later, someone was dropped off fighting for their life at a fire station on Getwell after being shot.

At the time, police didn’t know where the shooting took place.

While police investigate these two incidents, over in southeast Shelby County just off Stateline Road, deputies are conducting their own investigation.

WREG-TV is told someone was found shot to death inside the Ashland Lakes Apartment Homes.

No suspect information was released but deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

In all three of these cases, authorities provide no details on what may have led to the shootings.

Melodia Lucas says instead of more violence on this Super Bowl Sunday, she hopes people will learn to put aside their differences and think about the overall impact of their actions.

“Be with your family and friends and loved ones and just enjoy life but just be safe. Just be safe,” Lucas said.

No arrests have been made in any of these shootings. If you know anything, you are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.