2 dead, 1 injured in Nutbush house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man and a young girl were killed, and one other child was injured in a Nutbush house fire Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Bayliss Avenue near National Street at around 6:39 a.m.

A man and a little girl were reportedly pronounced dead on the scene. A little boy went to the hospital in critical condition.

The fire department says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.