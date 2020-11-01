2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at family gathering in Southaven; U.S. Marshals arrest suspect

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police say two people were killed and one person was injured in a shooting in Southaven on Halloween night.

Southaven Police say at around 9:05 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Southaven Circle and Vaught Circle. Officers found three people who had been shot.

Police say two of the victims were pronounced dead on the scene. The third victim was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Southaven.

Southaven Police say that after interviewing multiple witnesses, officers determined this was a family gathering that turned violent after an argument broke out between guests. Police say the suspects and the victims knew each other.

Southaven Police say they will not be releasing the names of the victims at this time.

Sunday morning, the U.S. Marshals arrested Jeffery Walker of Memphis in connection with this deadly shooting. Marshals arrested Walker at an apartment in the 6800 block of Club Ridge Circle in Memphis.

The U.S. Marshals say Walker was taken into custody without incident.