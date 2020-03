Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people, including two children, have been injured in a crash in Frayser.

Memphis Police say the accident happened in the area of Point Church and Hawkins Mill Road. Two cars were reportedly involved.

All five victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Officers are on the scene of a crash at Point Church @ Hawkins Mills Road. This is a two vehicle crash where 5 individuals (2 being juveniles) have been transported to the hospital in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 13, 2020