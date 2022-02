MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were injured in a crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning, according to Memphis police.

The crash happened on Levi Road near Horn Lake.

Two children and one adult were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, police say.

Students were on the bus at the time.

The crash happened in front of Levi Elementary School but police have not reported if the bus belonged to the shcool.

No other information has been released.