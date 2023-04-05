MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday night, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest after they said two people were stealing from storm victims.

The two people taken into custody were accused of stealing items from Junior Drive– one of the hardest-hit areas in Covington.

Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley said in a press conference, “If you come in here looting and come in here fraudulently trying to get goods, I’m going to have a new home for you at the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.”

Photo via Sherrif Shannon Beasley’s Facebook Page

Sheriff Beasley posted on Facebook saying, “Maybe I wasn’t clear, so I will say it louder for those in the back. We will not tolerate you stealing from our storm victims… I expressed my sincere thoughts on those preying on our victims yesterday. If you don’t want to listen, that’s on you.”

He says the two suspects came from another county.