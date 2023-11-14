MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The two people charged in the shooting death of an employee at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been identified.

Monday afternoon, police arrested 23-year-old Marious Ward and 22-year-old Brandy Rucker at Whitney Avenue and Steele Street in Frayser.

Brandy Rucker (left), Marious Ward (right)

Both are in jail, each facing a charge of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

There’s no word on the suspects’ first court appearances, but we will be sure to provide updates once they become available.

Memphis murder map: Homicides in 2023

Alexander Bulakhov, 32, was shot during an apparent robbery in Downtown Memphis Sunday night.

A LinkedIn profile with that name showed he was a Post-Doctoral Researcher at St. Jude Hospital. He had only worked at the hospital since July, having moved from Brooklyn, where he worked for the State University of New York.