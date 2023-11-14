MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The two people charged in the shooting death of an employee at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been identified.

Monday afternoon, police arrested 23-year-old Marious Ward and 22-year-old Brandy Rucker at Whitney Avenue and Steele Street in Frayser.

Brandy Rucker (left), Marious Ward (right)

Both are in jail, each facing a charge of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

There’s no word on the suspects’ first court appearances, but we will be sure to provide updates once they become available.

Alexander Bulakhov, 32, was shot during an apparent robbery in Downtown Memphis Sunday night.

A LinkedIn profile with that name showed he was a Post-Doctoral Researcher at St. Jude Hospital. He had only worked at the hospital since July, having moved from Brooklyn, where he worked for the State University of New York.