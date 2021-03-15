2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot

FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2021 file photo, a hearse carrying the remains of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick makes its way to Arlington National Cemetery after Sicknick was lying in honor at the U.S Capitol, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — U.S. officials have arrested and charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot, but they do not know yet whether it caused the officer’s death.

Thirty-nine-year-old George Tanios, of Morgantown, West Virginia, and 32-year-old Julian Khater, of Pennsylvania, were arrested Sunday. They were expected to appear in federal court Monday.

The idea that Sicknick died after being sprayed by a chemical irritant has emerged in recent weeks as a new theory in the case.

Investigators initially believed that Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher.