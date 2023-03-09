MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two cars crashed into a home in Frayser overnight, causing extensive damage.

The incident happened on Ajander Drive near Gruber Road sometime around midnight. The Memphis Fire Department told WREG that they did not transport anyone from the scene.

While there aren’t any known injuries, the car, van and home have extensive damage. Tow trucks pulle the vehicles from the home, and bricks were thrown out of the house.

WREG is working to figure out what caused the crash as well as if anyone was inside the home at the time.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.