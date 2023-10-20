MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with attempted murder in a double shooting that caused two teens to crash their car into a wall near Whitehaven High School last month.

The driver was also hit in the head by a bullet but was not seriously hurt.

Police said Kyler Jones, 21, was driving the two-door green Jeep used in the shooting but have not said he fired any shots.

Driver crashed his car after being shot along Elvis Presley Boulevard on September 27

A day after the shooting, a teen was also taken into custody, and police said surveillance video from Whitehaven High School showed one of the victims arguing with a teen inside Jones’s vehicle right before the shooting.

The driver of the white Mercedes Benz that was riddled with bullets on Elvis Presley Boulevard said he had just picked up a friend at Whitehaven High when he saw the green Jeep pass by him, someone in a red jacket reach out of the passenger side window with a rifle and open fire.

Investigators said Jones had just picked up a relative from the school and was the only person with the keys and access to the green Jeep at the time of the shooting.

Court records show Jones was arrested in March after he allegedly ran from police and crashed a black Infiniti into someone’s yard off Graceland Drive. Jones was facing a slew of charges, including reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, disregarding a traffic signal, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was released from jail on his own recognizance, and all the charges against him were dropped in June.

Jones is now facing two counts of attempted second-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Kyler Jones. Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

No word if the teen who was also taken into custody will be charged in the shooting. When he was arrested on September 28 for the shooting, police said the teen also had an active carjacking warrant out of DeSoto County, Mississippi.

Jones is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.