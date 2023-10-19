HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 19-year-old Jones College student has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Jackson State student.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Joshua Brown, of Columbia, is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center. Brown was booked into the jail early Thursday morning.

A bench warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest on Wednesday, October 18. He was charged with murder.

According to Jones College, campus police executed a bench warrant for Brown on Wednesday. He was arrested without incident and turned over to the Jackson State University (JSU) Police Department.

Brown is accused of killing Jaylen Burns at the University Pointe Apartment Complex on JSU’s campus on Sunday, October 15.

Joshua Brown (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Jaylen Burns (Courtesy: Burns Family)

According to Burns’ father, his son was trying to stop a fight when his life was cut short.

Brown is expected to appear in court on Friday, October 20 at 9:30 a.m.

WJTV 12 News reached out to Jackson State University for more information about the arrest, and we are waiting to hear back from them.