19-year-old accused of shooting up home twice charged with seven counts of attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with seven counts of attempted murder after shooting up a house twice within a week.

According to police it all started on May 4 when Byron Walker drove by a home in the 5600 block of Myers, leaned out the window and began shooting. Five people were inside the house at the time.

Six days later, police responded to the same house after the 19-year-old reportedly returned and opened fire on two people standing outside.

No one was hurt in either shooting.

According to police, Walker was out on bond at the time of the shootings.

A picture of Walker was not available at time of posting.