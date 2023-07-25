MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are getting a first look at the certified candidates for the City of Memphis municipal elections– and 19 people are running for mayor.

Three candidates made headlines recently after a legal battle over residency requirements– former Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner, Sheriff Floyd Bonner and former Mayor Dr. Willie Herenton.

Turner says he lived outside Memphis in an area set to be annexed by the city until the state blocked it. He says the fight over residency requirements was just election-year politics.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner lived in Bartlett when he launched his campaign and has since moved to the city.

As for Willie Herenton, he sold a home in Collierville in 2020. When he ran for mayor in 2019, he listed his home as Banneker Estates off Horn Lake Road and has an address in South Memphis.

