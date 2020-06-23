18-year-old charged with facilitation of murder after deadly Northaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old was charged with facilitation of murder after a shooting in Northaven.

According to police, Michael Phillips and another man were driving in the area of Northaven Drive and Circle Road on June 19 when someone opened fire on their vehicle. Both men were shot, but Phillips died from his injuries.

On Monday, officers tracked down 18-year-old Kobe McAfee who was the owner of the vehicle that was used by the suspects during the shooting. He told investigators that he was the passenger in his own vehicle when two others with him began shooting at the victims after they flashed gang signs at them.

After the shooting, he dropped the other individuals off and then went home without calling police.

McAfee was charged with facilitation of first-degree murder and facilitation of attempted first-degree murder.

Detectives said they are still trying to identify the other individuals involved.