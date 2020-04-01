18-year-old accused of stealing Dodge Ram, hitting police cruiser twice before foot chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old was arrested after police say he was caught driving a stolen truck and then rammed it into a police cruiser twice.

According to police, the 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen out of Southaven on Monday and spotted the next day in the area of Poplar Avenue and Decatur Street. Officers located the truck inside the Legends Park Apartments and reportedly saw Deablo Wilson get into the car and drive away.

An officer turned on their lights and sirens in an attempt to pull Wilson over, but he reportedly refused to stop. He rammed the officer’s car twice before taking off on foot across Poplar Avenue.

Wilson was taken into custody in a nearby parking lot and was found to have a gun in his possession.

He was charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, theft of property and unalwful possession of as gun.