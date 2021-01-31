17-year-old shot, later charged in same shooting in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. – Helena-West Helena Police say a 17-year-old who was injured in a shooting at a grocery store is now facing charges in connection with that shooting.
Helena-West Helena Police say officers were responding to a shooting call at AJ’s Grocery on West MLK Jr. Drive at around 5:33 p.m. Tuesday evening. While they were on their way to the store, officers were told a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds needed help in the 400 block of Devilla Street.
Officers found the 17-year-old, who had gunshot wounds in his hand and ankle. Police say the 17-year-old told officers a man shot at him and his cousin at AJ’s grocery. He went to the hospital for treatment and was later released in stable condition.
Helena-West Helena Police were able to view surveillance footage from the store. The footage reportedly showed the 17-year-old and the driver of a Chevrolet Trailblazer firing shots at one another. Police say the shooting appears to have stemmed from a drug deal.
Police have arrested the 17-year-old and charged him with terroristic act, aggravated assault, and delivery of a schedule III-controlled substance. The 17-year-old’s cousin, 23-year-old Damion Hoskins, was also arrested and charged with delivery of a schedule III-controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Helena-West Helena Police say they are still looking for the driver of the Trailblazer.