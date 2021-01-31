17-year-old shot, later charged in same shooting in Helena-West Helena

A liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant killed six people Thursday, with multiple others taken to the hospital, officials said. (Getty Images)

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. – Helena-West Helena Police say a 17-year-old who was injured in a shooting at a grocery store is now facing charges in connection with that shooting.

Helena-West Helena Police say officers were responding to a shooting call at AJ’s Grocery on West MLK Jr. Drive at around 5:33 p.m. Tuesday evening. While they were on their way to the store, officers were told a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds needed help in the 400 block of Devilla Street.

Related Content Teen critically injured in Whitehaven shooting, later charged in same shooting

Officers found the 17-year-old, who had gunshot wounds in his hand and ankle. Police say the 17-year-old told officers a man shot at him and his cousin at AJ’s grocery. He went to the hospital for treatment and was later released in stable condition.

Helena-West Helena Police were able to view surveillance footage from the store. The footage reportedly showed the 17-year-old and the driver of a Chevrolet Trailblazer firing shots at one another. Police say the shooting appears to have stemmed from a drug deal.

Police have arrested the 17-year-old and charged him with terroristic act, aggravated assault, and delivery of a schedule III-controlled substance. The 17-year-old’s cousin, 23-year-old Damion Hoskins, was also arrested and charged with delivery of a schedule III-controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Helena-West Helena Police say they are still looking for the driver of the Trailblazer.