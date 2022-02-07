MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, CBP, officers in Memphis led Georgia investigators to a couple’s illegitimate counterfeit goods business and inventory that would’ve been worth $16 million if it was authentic.

In September, CBP in Memphis was alerted to examine two shipments en route from Chihuahua, Mexico to Lawrenceville, GA.

The first shipment seized included:

19 Rolex Submariner Watches

15 Rolex Yacht Master Watches

10 Rolex Sky Dweller Watches

10 Rolex Date Just Watches

3 Rolex Daytona Watches

2 Rolex Oyster Perpetual Watches

5 Chanel Sunglasses

2 Versace Sunglasses

1 Louis Vuitton Duffel Bag.

The second shipment contained 20 Louis Vuitton tote bags. The agency said both shipments combined totaled in $1 million had they been real, according to the agency.



Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The items were then turned over to Homeland Security, who continued their investigations with Gwinnett County, which led authorities to locate another 9,000 counterfeit items on Nov. 18, which would’ve totaled at $15.9 million if the items were authentic.

Two people from Lawrenceville, GA were both charged with possession and sale of goods bearing a counterfeit trademark.

They both were released on bond.