16-year-old’s alleged killer behind bars

Justin Nichols is accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Jaylen Smith

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars on accusations of shooting and killing a 16-year-old in Whitehaven on Friday.

According to arrest records, Justin Nichols drove up to Jaylen Smith and another person while they were walking on Hillview Road.

The surviving victim told police Nichols fired the shots from the car.

Smith was taken to Methodist where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators were able to identify Nichols from a video the other victim took.

Nichols will face a Memphis judge, Monday, on first degree murder.