CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Landon Thurman is a 16-year-old boy from Warren who was diagnosed with cancer on August 4, 2021. Although he’s been battling the illness for two years, he knew his one wish would be to receive his own ATV.

Landon thought he was traveling to RATS Entertainment Park in Camden to be a part of a commercial for the park, but was surprised when his new ATV appeared.

“I have always wanted something like this… It’s exactly what I wanted,” Thurman explained.

When children are battling a critical illness, so much of normal childhood can be stripped away from them and can be exhausting both mentally and physically. A wish is something that gives kids the opportunity to look outside their illness — it restores a sense of childhood back to the child and normalcy back to the family.

It is the best feeling any of us could possibly have. They get this one opportunity to have a day about them and to feel like a kid. Krissy Bassetti, volunteer with Make-A-Wish Mid-South

This wish wouldn’t be possible without support from surrounding businesses:

RATS Entertainment

Kicker

High Lifter Products

Team Loaded

Rick Pun Reyes- Monsters of the South

ST Mobile Auto

Chris Cantrell

Gator Waders

Super ATV

Karl Malone Powersports El Dorado

Moorhead Off-Road Engineering

Red’s ATV

Fast 5 Solutions

“Make a Wish is a great organization that has helped a lot of people who are fighting the battle of cancer. It’s a great feeling to be able to help,” added Jerry Langley and Justin Sewell with RATS Entertainment.

Landon plans to take his new ride out mud riding in the near future.