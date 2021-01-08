$15k reward offered in Memphis cold case involving 13-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee approved a $15,000 reward in connection to a Memphis cold case.
Demonte Johnson, 13, was visiting family over a year ago when he was shot and killed while walking near the corner of Looney Avenue and Leath Street.
No arrests have been made in the case. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
