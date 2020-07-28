153 total COVID-19 related nursing home deaths, per ADH

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Four more nursing home deaths have been reported Monday, July 27, for a total of 153, by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

On Friday, July 24, there were a total of 149.

Privately-owned Mitchell’s Nursing Home in Danville, Yell County, had three deaths for a total of 11. The Department of Human Services said they are aware of the situation at Mitchell’s. “We are conducting focused infection control surveys,” said DHS’s Amy Webb.

Randolph County Nursing Home in Pocahontas, Arkansas, reported its first COVID-19 related death.

The 140-bed facility reported its first active case on April 20th and there have been a few other positive cases since then. On July 14 an employee tested positive pushing visitations until August 10, 2020, according to its Facebook page. The DHS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) found seven deficiencies, including one for infection, during a December 13, 2019 inspection.

Woodland Hills Healthcare & Rehabilitation has the most deaths of all nursing homes in Arkansas — 19. It’s located in Jacksonville, in Pulaski County, and has 120 beds. The company had 13 deficiencies as of a February 12, 2020, report by DHS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services).

The Waters of White Hall has reported 16 deaths. It’s located in Jefferson County and is a 120-bed facility. On April 12, 2019, the company had 10 deficiencies issued by the DHS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services).