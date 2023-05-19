MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Mississippi teen had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder two years after his 12-year-old playmate was burned to death.

Michael Campbell was just thirteen years old when his friend Gaines Corker was killed in a fire that started in a shed at a home on Arkabutla Dam Road.

The Tate County Sheriff said the boys had been playing together in that shed.

Shed at home on Arkabutla Dam Road

Campbell was charged with capital murder and tried as an adult.

The Tate County Sheriff’s Department says Campbell was given a 40-year sentence with 20 years suspeneded.