LIVINGSTON, Texas (KIAH) — A 15-year-old boy was killed moments after he got off his school bus in the Livingston area Thursday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the accident was reported at 4:17 p.m.. Adding that the school bus had its warning lights and stop arm extended, when an 18-wheeler plowed into a car that was sitting behind the bus. The big rig then veered off and hit the boy who was standing in a driveway. The boy died at the scene.

Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a Livingston ISD bus on US 59 north of Livingston.



Sadly, we can confirm a 15-year-old student was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler as the child was leaving the bus.



Investigators remain on the scene, gathering evidence. pic.twitter.com/rwtff97Bio — TxDPS – Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) December 8, 2023

DPS says it’s too early in the investigation to determine if anyone will be charged.

Livingston ISD says counselors will be available Friday for anyone who needs them.