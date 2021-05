MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old boy was found shot to death inside of a car Sunday evening in southwest Memphis, according to Memphis Police.

Memphis Police reported the incident Tuesday. MPD said officers responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Masterson.

An unresponsive 15-year-old boy was located in a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police sat the suspects fled in a black 4-door sedan. If you have any information call 901-528-CASH with tips.