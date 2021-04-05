$15 million in grants set aside for Tennessee licensed childcare agencies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services and The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee have partnered to provide $15 million in grants for the state’s licensed childcare agencies.

“Availability of quality childcare is critical to Tennessee communities and continuing economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Clarence Carter with TDHS. “These grants will support childcare providers with the financial assistance they need for expenses like cleaning, salaries, and PPE so they can continue delivering care that is safe, healthy, and educationally rich.”

The state did not provide instructions on how to apply. Instead, they said childcare agencies eligible for the grant money will be contacted by Childcare Tennessee in the next four to six weeks and given instructions on how to apply.

Last year, the foundation and the state awarded more than $50 million in grants to licensed childcare agencies.