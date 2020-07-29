14-year-old girl shot, killed in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in southwest Memphis, police said.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting call in the 4200 block of Arrow Road at 5:30 p.m.

A 14-year-old girl was suffering from a gunshot wound and died on the scene, police said

A Memphis Police Department spokesperson said what lead to the shooting is still under investigation.

MPD Director Michael Rallings told WREG in June that the number of children who have been killed in Memphis this year is alarming.

“We continue on this pace, we may witness the highest number of child homicides that we have ever seen, and that should be alarming,” Rallings said last month.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This story is developing and will be updated.