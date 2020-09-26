14-year-old boy shot near South Memphis, MPD say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot near South Memphis on Saturday afternoon.

MPD said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of James Street. The 14-year-old male victim was transported to Lebonheur in non-critical condition. Additionally, MPD said the suspect responsible is known to the victim.

This is a developing story.

