14-year-old boy shot near South Memphis, MPD say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot near South Memphis on Saturday afternoon.
MPD said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of James Street. The 14-year-old male victim was transported to Lebonheur in non-critical condition. Additionally, MPD said the suspect responsible is known to the victim.
This is a developing story.
